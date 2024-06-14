Living Positive Victoria’s Planet Positive heads north for winter

Planet Positive, a social event by Living Positive Victoria for HIV-positive members, their family and friends shakes things up in Winter in a new location.

Planet Positive is held every three months and improves the emotional and social wellbeing of Victorians living with HIV, as they socialise in a welcoming, enjoyable and safe environment.

While regularly held at The Laird Hotel, this month Planet Positive is heading to Thornbury Bowls Club and is encouraging new connections as people living with HIV come together.

“The Laird have been supporting us and Planet Positive for a very long time,” Jen Johnson from LPV said.

“They are so incredibly generous in the way that they support this event, and we all have a lot of love for the Laird. But once a year we make sure we’re providing one of our Planet Positives in a different community venue to mix things up.”

Connecting with your community

Planet Positive is held four times a year and is Living Positive Victoria’s main social event. It’s a chance for people living with HIV to connect, as well as their families and friends.

“People are able to come along with their kids. We’re holding it at Thornbury Bowls Club because it’s not only pretty accessible, but a bit of a Winter Wonderland. It’s like stepping into a time capsule,” Jen said.

The epic Ladies Lounge is adorned with trophies of bowling legends past and present. Living Positive Victoria will provide a hot lunch with two complimentary drinks and even a raffle.

“This time we are also doing an optional Speed Friending,” Jen said.

“Planet Positive is an opportunity for a lot of people to catch up with their community friends. But we know it’s difficult to come along for the first time if you don’t know anyone. So, it’ll be low-key fun to break the ice.

“For some, it’s much easier to go into a venue and bail if they don’t want to talk to anyone. But for others even picking up the phone and asking for help or having conversations with one of our peer support workers can be a challenge.

“Not everyone living with HIV needs the same support or access to the things we offer. But for those who, at times, might want to feel connected to people who share that experience, that’s what we’re here for.”

Planet Positive takes place Saturday 15th June at Thornbury Bowls Club. Find out more about the event and what Living Positive Victoria offers here.

