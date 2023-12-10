Listen to the new track from Beks – ‘I’m That Girl’

Brissie singer/songwriter Beks already enjoyed one wild 2023 and now she’s releasing the new track ‘I’m That Girl’.

In 2023, Beks went viral on TikTok. She supported Sophie Ellis-Bexter, and sold out shows in Sydney and Berlin. Beks also won over the gay clubs at SXSW Austin, debuted at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, and collaborated with some of the leading local drag talent for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

To top off all of that, she wrote with Frank from Blondie.

Bex and a lie-down

Anyone else would be having a Bex and a liedown but not our Beks.

Recently she partnered with longtime friend and collaborator Aaron Lee on the new track ‘I’m That Girl’.

She says the song is about that girl – the unrecognisable young woman who thrives in the world of today.

“‘I’m That Girl’ is about being THAT girl who thrives in the new world. She’s bold, independent, lifts as much as the guys in the gym and takes care of her needs. She’s ambitious and self reliant and charges towards her dreams relentlessly in 6 inch heels, that is until someone stops her in her tracks. That someone makes her all soft and mushy and THAT girl is unrecognisable.”

