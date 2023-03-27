Listen to queer trio MUNA folking out a Celine Dion classic

MUNA visited triple j to “give the lesbians a new rendition” of a Celine Dion classic while in Australia this month.

The LA-based alternative pop trio MUNA – Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson – are known for queer favourites Silk Chiffon and What I Want.

MUNA were in Australia for Sydney WorldPride as well as their first concerts here this month. While here, they visited triple j to sing for the radio station’s weekly Like A Version cover segment.

The cover Katie, Josette and Naomi chose to perform was Céline Dion’s Titanic ballad My Heart Will Go On, but with more a folksy spin.

“This song is a song that I’ve always loved,” Katie told triple j.

“Originally we thought we were going to do a dance version. But then we decided to do more of a folk version. It went through a couple of iterations.

“We love Celine and we thought it was time to give her, her flowers so we really are glad that we made this song work.”

Josette said, “Everyone grew up watching Titanic and being like, ‘This is the sexiest shit we’ve ever seen.

“We just wanted to do the sexiest shit we’ve ever seen, between the three of us… in a friendly way.

“And to give the lesbians a new rendition of the iconic [Leonardo Dicaprio] haircut, you know?”

MUNA opened for Lorde on her Australian tour

Earlier this month, MUNA was on the lineup of Sydney WorldPride’s big closing concert, Rainbow Republic at The Domain.

The band have also just wrapped up as opening act for Kiwi star Lorde on her Solar Power Tour around Australia.

During a show together in Adelaide, MUNA joined Lorde onstage to perform their song Kind Of Girl.

“This is one of my favourite songs of theirs, and I do get choked up, so, if I do, don’t blame me,” Lorde told the crowd.

Great stuff.

