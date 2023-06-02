Listen to Jake Shears and Kylie Minogue’s new disco track ‘Voices’

Scissor Sisters hunk Jake Shears has unveiled a new collaboration with Kylie Minogue, one of the tracks on his new solo album.

The out rocker’s new album Last Man Dancing came out today, and Kylie has guest vocals on the track Voices (below).

Jake explained Last Man Dancing is inspired by “all the over-the-top house parties” he’s has thrown over the years.

“Last Man Dancing is a journey through the ultimate house party,” he said.

“The first half gives you those singalong moments that get everyone into it at the top of night.

“As the hours turn, you can go a little deeper and darker, more where the second half of the record goes.

“It’s inspired by all the over-the-top house parties I’ve thrown throughout my life. I was born to host, I love to DJ and my favourite hours of a party are from 4-6am.

“There’s nothing more luxurious than being as loud as you want in the early hours.

“Not everyone might make it to the end, but the last ones dancing are possibly rewarded with the most magical moments of the evening.”

‘We’ve done a lot of songs. I don’t even know how many’

Jake Shears and Kylie Minogue are longtime friends. The pair collaborated on Kylie’s 2004 hit I Believe In You, 2007’s White Diamond and on her 2010 album Aphrodite.

He’s teased over the years that he has an “album’s worth” of songs with Kylie.

“I love writing with her and always have. I’m really proud of all the songs I’ve written with her and I think someday I’m gonna, like, put together a Scissors-Kylie record,’ Jake told Attitude in 2017.

“There’s a whole album’s worth of music. It’s from over the years. There’s some really cool stuff that no-one has heard.

“We could definitely put together a fun little album. Someday I’m gonna be shifty and leak it.

“She’s just a lot of fun – she’s a great writer and I love writing with her, she’s great with lyrics.

“But it’s just like playtime, you know. It feels like play, not work. It’s just a nice time for us to hang out and be creative with each other”.

Kylie also confirmed the huge stash of songs with Jake Shears in the vault in an interview with i-D in 2020.

“We have done a lot of songs. I don’t even know how many. I don’t even know if I have them all,” she said.

“He’ll have them. And he knows that he better not upload them or he’ll be in trouble!

“His finger has hovered above ‘Enter’ a few times. He’s such a good friend of mine.”

