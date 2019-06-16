Listen to Billy Porter’s ‘Love Yourself’

Billy Porter‘s ‘Love Yourself’ becomes the latest track released for Pride month. “Always remember who you are…” he starts off a capella before launching into the boppy, upbeat track.

“I’m thrilled to be spreading the message of self-love to my community whose humanity and worth have been up for legislation for way too long,” Billy said.

“On this 50th anniversary of Stonewall I’m proud to unite with my LGBTQ brothers and sisters to remind the world that we’re here and we ain’t goin’ nowhere. Love always wins!”

D. Smith on Billy Porters ‘Love Yourself’

Transgender singer/songwriter D. Smith produced the track.

Previously, D. Smith won a Grammy Award for Lil’ Wayne’s 2008 album The Carter III.

Later, she starred on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, a popular reality TV show.

“Billy’s talent and his platform are the perfect vessels for such an urgent message,” she said of the song.

“As a proud African American transgender woman and music producer, I just knew he would be the right messenger for this song and I was right, he killed it!

“It was an amazing experience working with Billy in the studio and I am thrilled to have written and produced the track for him.

“My LGBTQIA+ friends and family need to hear this. The world needs to hear it as well.”

Billy Porter

Billy Porter is a pop singer, actor, Broadway star and fashion icon.

In 2013, he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Lola in Kinky Boots.

He currently stars in Pose.

Pose celebrates New York City’s 1980s underground ball culture.

Billy spoke to Billboard abut a projected album including ‘Love Yourself’.

“Well, ultimately it’s going to be a part of a project. My goal is to sort of re-enter mainstream R&B and soul music by next year. By this time next year, I hope to release the album connected to this song,” he said.

Of late, Billy is famed for rocking the red carpet.

“I’ve always had an outrageous sense of style and fashion.” he says.

“I’ve been laughed at, but I’m queer, I’m out, I’m fabulous.

“I’m a leading man and I’m running shit.

“I don’t have to adhere to any of these rules and I can go onto these red carpets and play because it doesn’t matter.”

