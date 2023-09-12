Lismore’s Tropical Fruits confirm return of New Years Eve festival

Lismore LGBTQIA+ group Tropical Fruits have confirmed their New Year’s Eve festival will return this December after four years of “fire, flu and floods”.

The Fruits cancelled their beloved long-running festival in New South Wales’ beautiful Northern Rivers region last year after the devastating floods in Lismore in 2022.

The cancellation also came after a difficult couple of years due to the pandemic.

But this week, the Tropical Fruits have announced the festival will return in December, with the theme Bush Magik.

“This year’s theme pays homage to the beauty and enchantment of this great land while celebrating the connection between the Australian bush and the magikal forces that have shaped the landscapes of ourselves and each other as LGBTQ+ people,” the Fruits explained.

For more than 30 years, the Tropical Fruits’ New Years Eve event has drawn partygoers from across the country to Lismore.

The New Years Eve festival is anchored by three massive dance parties at Lismore Showgrounds from December 30 to January 1. There’s also a program of performing arts and culture activities throughout the festival.

New Years Eve campers will arrive from December 27 and can stay until January 4.

Tickets are on sale now, with discounts for Tropical Fruits members and free party access for NYE volunteers.

Follow the Tropical Fruits Facebook page to find out more about the group’s events in the Northern Rivers.

