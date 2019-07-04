Lismore drag and performance spectacular tonight

Some of the Northern River’s hottest DJs, sistergirls and drag performers will treat fans to a night of fab entertainment at Tiddalicious tonight. It’s a Lismore drag spectacular.

Lismore’s Lilly, the alter ego of local sistergirl Elytta Manton, is bringing her gorgeous girls to town for a special one night only performance.

Performers will include Miss Deeluka, Lytex, Saphira Von Wilde, Miss Riva and more.

Lilly is famous in the Lismore area as an entertainer and for the work she has done for the community, ranging from flood relief efforts to raising awareness of trans and Indigenous issues.

“I’m trying to make things easier for the new up and coming sisters,” she said.

Diversity and Tolerance

“This show is about diversity and tolerance within our community, and also about closing the gap a little more.”

Lilly said the show will be a lot of fun, but also uses performance to address serious community issues.

“I have a dream that whites, blacks, sistergirls and other trans people can live together in a community that’s not so judgemental,” she said.

“These shows are also educational—I get up and talk a bit about my life and what I’ve been through.

“Everyone needs to get along, regardless of gender and colour, and that’s what I’m looking to achieve on the night, that everyone can come together as one and have a beautiful night.”

Lilly has been performing since she was a teenager, getting her start at the famous Les Girls in Sydney.

“I was very young but very tall, so they never asked me about my age,” she laughed.

“With stilettos on I’m seven and a half foot!”

Lilly said Friday night’s show promises plenty of outrageous entertainment and fresh costumes.

“I don’t believe in wearing the same costume twice,” she said.

“People can expect to see acts including Cher lookalikes, and a beautiful Aboriginal dance at the end.”

ACON will attend with sexual health information and advice.

“It’s going to be amazing,” said Lilly.

Lilly previously organised other all-Indigenous showgirl events, and said she hopes to host more Tiddalicious nights in the future.

Tiddalicious will be held at The Gollan Hotel, 73–84 Keen St, Lismore from 6 pm tonight.

