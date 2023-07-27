Liquorice Allsorts dance party returns to Nimbin in August

Triple Treat Events, a local collective specialising in creating inclusive dance parties, is hosting the second instalment of Liquorice Allsorts – a queer, all-inclusive event in Nimbin on Saturday, August 5.

The Liquorice Allsorts event celebrates the LGBTIQ communities in the Nimbin and surrounds, with DJs, performances, and food in a joyful and friendly atmosphere.

The event is open to all who respect other walks of life and want to enjoy a big night of dancing and entertainment. 💃

The first Liquorice Allsorts dance party was held in May and was a hit with attendees.

Now the second Liquorice Allsorts will take place at the Nimbin Town Hall, a beautiful venue in town offering indoor and outdoor spaces.

The party will start at 5 pm and go until midnight, with three DJs playing delicious tunes for the crowd.

The DJs are Dreamhound, Guy Grey, and Si Clone & Gez, who will play back-to-back.

The event will also feature a performance by Moonshine, who is limbering up to present the show Afternoon of Faun.

Liquorice Allsorts tickets on sale now

The event will have heating inside and a fire outside to keep the guests warm and cosy.

A cafe will be open to serve yummy food and drinks. Liquorice Allsorts guests can bring their own alcohol, but no glass bottles allowed.

There will also be a raffled door prize of a beautiful salt lamp for one lucky guest.

Tickets for the event are available online or at the door. Early bird online tickets are $30 for concessions and $35 for guests. Tickets at the door are $35 for concessions and $40 for guests.

Members of Lismore’s LGBTIQ+ group Tropical Fruits receive a $5 discount.

Camping is available at Nimbin Showgrounds for those who want to stay overnight.

Triple Treat Events fill gaps in your dancing calendar

Triple Treat Events is a team of passionate event organisers creating nights that fill the gaps in the dancing calendar.

They are committed to creating safe and inclusive spaces in the Northern Rivers for everyone to enjoy.

Since 2019, they’ve hosted events such as Dirty House and Electric Avenue.

For more information about Liquorice Allsorts and Triple Treat Events, join the chat on their Facebook page.

