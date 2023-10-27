Events

Lineup revealed for 2023 Miss Sportsman Hotel drag pageant

Shanny T-Bone is reigning Miss Sportsman Hotel
Images: Joel Devereux/Instagram (front), Jordan Hirst (back)

The eight talented Brisbane drag performers competing in this year’s Miss Sportsman Hotel drag pageant at the Brisbane venue have been confirmed.

Every year for decades, a new crop of Queensland queens have gone head-to-head at The Sportsman Hotel, proudly Brisbane’s Home of Drag.

And the Miss Sporties drag pageant will return to the venue on Saturday week (November 4, 2023). This year’s contest has a Glee theme.

Performers Maxi-Bon, Ladybird, Evalyn Eatdith, Camilla, Malvadine, Helen Wheels, Wilhelmina Westwood and Dolly Kicks are all competing for the title.

Drag Hall of Fame legend Miss Synthetique will host as the queens go through multiple rounds of stage and crowd work.

Each year, the Sportsman Hotel’s panel of distinguished guest judges decide the winner of Miss Sporties.

Shanny T-Bone crowned Miss Sportsman Hotel 2022

Brisbane drag performer Shanny T-Bone (pictured) is the reigning Miss Sporties 2022.

Shanny will also return to the stage for a special performance and help crown the winner during this year’s pageant.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @shannytbone

Drag lovers can come to Sporties for dinner by booking a table from 5:30pm before the competition starts.

The 2022 Miss Sporties drag pageant kicks off at 10pm on Saturday, November 4 at The Sportsman Hotel.

Visit the Facebook page or the Sporties website to find out more about what’s on at the venue.

