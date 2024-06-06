LIMBO producers Strut & Fret to open new venue in Brisbane

For years, Brisbane-born production house Strut & Fret have wowed audiences at venues all over the city, but will soon open a venue of their own in Brisbane’s West End.

Following the unprecedented success of Strut & Fret’s own Sydney theatre, The Grand Electric, the producers of global hit shows like Blanc de Blanc and The Party will open their own permanent, 400-seat theatre, The West End Electric.

The new live entertainment space will open its doors on Boundary Street on August 29 for Brisbane Festival.

Strut & Fret will premiere their smash-hit circus-cabaret, LIMBO – The Return at the West End Electric, and then the venue will stay open.

LIMBO – The Return features an international cast of circus performers and the music of New York’s Jank maestro Sxip Shirey.

The original LIMBO toured the globe, taking its stunning fire-breathing and gravity-defying stunts from Brussels to Bogota.

Madonna loved LIMBO so much when she saw it in London, that not only did she see it twice, she later invited Strut & Fret Creative Director Scott Maidment to direct highlights of her Rebel Heart World Tour.

Scott is also the director of the reimagined LIMBO – THE RETURN.

“We have been blown away by The Grand Electric’s success since it opened in Sydney last year,” he said.

“It’s quickly established itself as both a smashing venue for our own shows, and a venue for other players like Michael Cassel (Titanique) and Sydney Comedy Festival.

“Brisbane is where Sarah Stewart and I founded Strut & Fret in 1997. It’s also our home city, where we grew up and where I still have a home.

“Since then, we’ve become a major producer of live entertainment, touring to 38 countries and creating hugely popular festival event hubs like The Garden of Unearthly Delights in Adelaide and New Zealand’s Bread & Circus.

“We staged our first Brisbane Festival production over 25 years ago in 1998. So it feels very fitting to launch The West End Electric with this year’s festival.”

A stylistic nod to London’s own West End

Multi-talented designer James Browne will bring The West End Electric to life with uniqueness and flair.

“You can expect a stylistic nod to London’s famous West End theatre district,” James said.

“It will be chic and luxurious but with the essence of historical vaudeville, bohemian hedonism and abandonment.

“The space itself will be immersive, full of surprising elements that are unforgettable.

Scott said the production house are hard at work getting the venue ready for Queensland audiences in August.

“Expect a cracking cocktail list and the kind of experiences that have you on the edge of your seat – starting with LIMBO – THE RETURN,” he said.

“This is a high-powered extravaganza that will leave you gasping for air and begging for more. Chances are you’ll want to see it twice, too!”

Head to The West End Electric at 125 Boundary Street, West End, from Thursday, August 29, 2024, opening with LIMBO — THE RETURN at Brisbane Festival. Tickets on sale today at www.thewestendelectric.com

