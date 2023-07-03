Lil Nas X reacts after someone hurls sex toy at him mid-concert

Lil Nas X has reacted in the middle of a concert in Sweden, after he narrowly dodged a flying sex toy someone threw on stage.

The US singer and rapper was singing Down Souf Hoes at Lollapalooza in Stockholm, in the video of the moment shared online.

Lil Nas X and his crew of backup dancers were twerking up a storm when the silicone sleeve came flying.

After narrowly dodging it, the rapper stopped singing and instantly went to pick it up, while his dancers also stopped and pointed and laughed.

Holding up the item, Lil Nas X asked the crowd, “Who put they p**sy on stage?!”

After seeing fan video posted online, some saw the funny side.

But others said concertgoers really, really need to stop hurling projectiles after a series of pretty grim incidents recently.

Lil Nas X reacts to a fan almost hitting him with an adult toy onstage: “who put they p**sy on stage?!”pic.twitter.com/ZnXNdXwxi7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 2, 2023

“Why are people throwing stuff on stage so much lately? If performers need to be behind glass soon it’ll be your fault,” one person warned.

“Stop throwing things at singers while they perform challenge,” another said.

Other people who watched the video were very suspicious.

“It was staged! The music stopped right in that moment and the dancer acting is quite bad,” another person wrote.

Bebe Rexha needed stitches after hit by flying phone

A few weeks ago Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a concertgoer’s phone, causing her to collapse on stage and need stitches in her head.

Just days later Ava Max also ended a concert when an unhinged stage invader stormed her gig and slapped her.

Last week Pink reacted after a fan threw a bag of their mother’s ashes onto her stage at a London concert.

“I don’t know how to feel about that,” Pink said as she resumed singing Just Like A Pill.

Read also: Lil Nas X wins Met Gala in nothing but a rhinestone G-string

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.