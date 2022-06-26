Lil Nas X pissed off – literally pissed off over BET Awards

There’s no mistaking that Lil Nas X is pissed off about his lack of nominations for the upcoming BET Awards. Literally, pissed off. After receiving no nominations for the upcoming BET Awards, he posted a pic of his 2020 BET trophy in a toilet, with a stream of urine aimed at it.

The ‘Old Town Road’ rapper also previewed ‘Late to Da Party’, a forthcoming diss track aimed squarely at the Awards show.

Star Wars-style text crawls up the screen addressing the rapper’s contention that the awards show used him

“The Brutal Empire of Terror (BET) has betrayed Lil Nas X, turning their back on him after using him for clout.”

The text continues with Lil Nas X threatening to unleash his superpower against his foe.

“With the music industry in turmoil, the galaxy is looking for a hero. NAS must use the ancient power of VIDEO EDITING to free YB (rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again) and defeat the evil BET before time runs out…”

Homophobia in the black community

Lil Nas X previously posted his disappointment in not receiving a single nomination despite his string of hits in the last year.

“Thank you BET awards. An outstanding zero nominations again,” he tweeted in a now-deleted thread, following up with a sarcastic “Black excellence!”

Lil Nas X claims, not without cause, that homophobia influences the awards and regards his 2020 award as tokenism.

He tweeted earlier in June that he refuses to ignore the issue.

“This not over no BET Award. This is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community. Y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us.”

