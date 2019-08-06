Lil Nas X ‘living life to the fullest’ since coming out

Rapper Lil Nas X has said he has been living life to “its fullest potential” since coming out as gay.

The 20-year-old shot to instant fame with his global hit “Old Town Road”. He went public with his sexuality on June 30, the final day of Pride Month this year.

Advertisements

Speaking to GQ Hype, Lil Nas X opened up about how coming out has changed his life.

“Live your life to its fullest potential and don’t really care too much about what other people think of you,” he said.

“I used to say that cliché, but I never really lived by it, until now.”

The rapper added that he is still “in the first stage” of figuring out who he is and the evolution of his music in the months to come.

He admitted that he still strugges with “having to be a voice” in a rap landscape often associated with entrenched homophobia.

But Lil Nas X also revealed he had been approached by gay men in hip-hop who thanked him for making progress in representation.

“Since I came out, people have been coming up to me saying, ‘You’re making a way for us,’” he said.

Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road set a US chart record

Lil Nas X first opened up about his sexuality in a post on Twitter, where he told fans he wanted to be honest with them before the end of Pride Month.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care,” the singer tweeted.

He told the BBC last month he had considered keeping his sexuality a secret for the rest of his life.

“It was something I was considering just never doing ever, just taking to the grave or something,” he said.

“But I don’t want to live my entire life not doing what I want to do.”

Advertisements

Last week, “Old Town Road” became the longest-running number one single on the Billboard Hot 100.

The country rap song spent its 17th on top of the US chart, breaking the Billboard record set by Mariah Carey’s “One Sweet Day” for most weeks at US number one.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.