Lil Nas X just won the top award at the MTV VMAs

Out rapper Lil Nas X has thanked “the gay agenda” after taking out the top award at the MTV VMA’s, Video of the Year, for Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

The rapper’s amazing music video for the song featured him sliding down a pole into hell before giving Satan a lap dance.

“First, I want to say thank you to the gay agenda,” he said in his acceptance speech.

“Let’s go, gay agenda!

“I love you guys so much. I will not take this for granted.”

He beat out some stiff competition in the category, including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Drake and DJ Khaled, and Ed Sheeran.

The rapper also got five other VMA’s nominations for Video for Good, Song of Summer, Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.

Earlier at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, Lil Nas X performed both Montero and his more recent track Industry Baby, joined onstage by featured singer Jack Harlow.

The rapper led a marching band onstage before stripping off to pink briefs in front of a Montero Prison backdrop, recreating the raunchy shower scene from the Industry Baby music video.

During the VMA’s performance, the rapper segued into Montero. He also used the performance to raise awareness about HIV, with a representative of the Southern AIDS Coalition performed with Nas on stage.

Watch the performance below.

Lil Nas X’s debut album out this week

Lil Nas X’s long-awaited debut album Montero, featuring both of the tracks, is due for release on Friday.

The album also feature collaborations with Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and more.

