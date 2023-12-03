Lil Nas X foresees more time on knees during his Christian era

Lil Nas X upset the sanctimonious, holier-than-thou Pharisees of social media this week when he announced his ‘Christian era’.

The singer commented on a music clip he posted to X: “y’all mind if i enter my christian era?”

y’all mind if i enter my christian era ? pic.twitter.com/A6FHTK3MOE — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023

Xtians of Twitter lost their mind, flocking to condemn Lil Nas X for supposedly mocking their God.

A follow-up tweet enraged them even more.

“Making christian music does not mean i can’t suck dick no more. the two are not mutually exclusive. i am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons.”

making christian music does not mean i can’t suck dick no more. the two are not mutually exclusive. i am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons. — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023

In later tweets, he showed up the hypocrisy of his critics.

“I hate how the world successfully changed the narrative of the Call Me By Your Name video.

“Y’all hate that I symbolically took ownership of the very place y’all condemned gay people to. So you’ve flipped the script and convinced everyone that it’s about me ‘mocking God’.”

