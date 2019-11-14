Lil Nas X first openly gay performer to win CMA award

Openly gay singer-songwriter Lil Nas X yesterday became the first openly gay performer to win a CMA award.

The rapper took out the Country Music Association award with collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus for the musical event of the year.

Advertisements

The award recognised their remix of the year’s greatest hit, Old Town Road.

Lil Nas X became the first openly gay performer to receive a nomination for the CMA Awards back in August.

However, the first openly gay man to receive any CMA award, won back in 2014.

Then, songwriter Shane McAnally took home an award for writing Follow Your Arrow with Kacey Musgraves.

Lil Nas X said he wasn’t sure he’d win.

“I wasn’t sure if this was going to be able to happen tonight.

“I’m so happy this song was accepted because it is the bridging of two polar opposite genres. I’m happy it’s gotten respect from both places.”

Old Town Road

Lil Nas X came to fame after his song Old Town Road went viral. Before the song’s success, the singer-songwriter was broke and sleeping on the floor of his sister’s house.

The initial success of the Old Town Road received a further boost when Billboard removed it from their country chart. Billy Ray Cyrus, outraged by Billboard’s action, then collaborated with the rapper on a remix of the track.

With the song dominating world charts, the singer came out as gay at the end of Pride month in the US. Despite not originally intending to ever come out, he decided he owed it to younger people.

“We still have a long way to go,” he said.

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Advertisements

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.