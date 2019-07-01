Lil Nas X comes out at end of Pride month

Lil Nas X, singer/songwriter of the 2019 megahit ‘Old Town Road’ came out on the last day of Pride month. Just last week, Lil Nas X performed the hit at the 2019 BET Awards with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Scroll down for Miley and Billy Ray with Lil Nas X at Glastonbury Festival ‘Old Town Road’

With 13 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, ‘Old Town Road’ is the longest-running Number 1 hit of 2019. The video has over 13 million views on YouTube.

Advertisements

Lil Nas X tweeted his coming out on Sunday.

“some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care,

“some of y;all not gone fwm no more.

“but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.”

After receiving messages of support from his followers, Lil Nas X followed up with artwork from his album featuring the colours of the rainbow, and the words, “deadass thought i made it obvious.”

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

A few lyrics from c7osure by Lil Nas X

True say

I want and I need

To let go

Use my time to be free

It’s like it’s always what you like

It’s always what you like

Why it’s always what you like?

It’s always what you like, huh

Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow

No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go

Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take a hold

This is what I gotta do, can’t be regretting when I’m old

Old Town Road

Lil Nas X released the country rap ‘Old Town Road’ in December.

Old Town Road went viral and debuted at #83 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It later climbed to #1. After also debuting on the Hot Country Songs chart at #19 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs at #36, Billboard removed the song from the Country chart in March.

After accusations of racism, Billboard denied race affected their decision.

Billy Ray Cyrus, father of Miley, supported Lil Nas X and afterwards recorded a version of the hit with him.

Advertisements

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.