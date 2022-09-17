Lil Nas X ‘accidentally falls in love’ with religious protester at gig

Rapper and professional troll Lil Nas X has welcomed and epically trolled a group of religious protesters outside a US concert in a hilarious series of tweets.

The openly gay singer was in Boston, Massachusetts as part of his Long Live Montero concert tour. But Lil Nas’ gig reportedly attracted a group of religious protesters.

Posting on Twitter, a fan shared a video of the rally, writing, “Christians are *reportedly* protesting outside of Lil Nas X’s Boston, Massachusetts show during the Long Live Montero Tour.”

The video shows protesters holding signs reading, “Jesus is God. Even demons know it” and “Repent and believe the gospel”.

Other Twitter users also posted their own videos of the small group of people.

Christians are *reportedly* protesting outside of Lil Nas X’s Boston, Massachusetts show during the Long Live Montero Tour. pic.twitter.com/JWFBg3n7Z2 — STAR WALKIN 9/23 (@lilnasxmajor) September 18, 2022

But Lil Nas X got wind of it and was thrilled, declaring the protest “really good promo”. He told his Twitter followers he had “just told [his] team to send them pizza”.

just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo! https://t.co/ZUyh9peQuG — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

‘I accidentally fell in love’

Hours later, Lil Nas X posted another video of his team coming through and trying to deliver the pizza to the group.

But the protesters are seen refusing it, telling the person, “We thank you, we appreciate it, but no thank you.”

The rapper captioned the video, “Update: they didn’t want the pizza but I accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors.”

Midway through Lil Nas’ edited clip, the camera slows down and fixates on one of the protesters wearing a shirt that appears to read “Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries Revival.”

The video focuses in on the person’s face, as the song “Mystery of Love” from the film Call Me By Your Name plays.

update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors https://t.co/5vPAw0XlIr pic.twitter.com/vlAsnZwcAD — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

The following day, Lil Nas X tweeted again, “Can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy that was protesting my concert last night.

“I just know we had a connection. I miss him so much man. I’m nothing without him.”

can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy thst was protesting my concert last night. i just know we had a connection. i miss him so much man. i’m nothing without him — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

Lil Nas X coming to Australia later this year

Lil Nas X is currently on a 30-date tour across the US and Europe, performing his critically acclaimed debut album Montero.

In December, the performer is coming to Australia as part of the Falls Festival. Lil Nas X will also play a Sydney-only sideshow at the Hordern Pavilion on January 4.

