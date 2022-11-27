Lifetime Achievement Award for community stalwart Bill Rutkin

The Queensland Mental Health Commission last week presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to LGBTIQA+ community stalwart Bill Rutkin OAM. The award recognises his ‘distinguished service, significant contribution, and leadership in the alcohol and other drugs sector’.

The Mental Health Commission cited Bill as proof that ‘progressive social reform is driven by the grassroots and members of society driven by principles of social justice’.

Bill Rutkin was a founding member, inaugural treasurer, and later President of the Queensland AIDS Council (QC). As a longtime member of the Queensland Intravenous AIDS Association (QuIVVA), he was instrumental in establishing the Queensland Injectors Health Network (QuIHN). He continues to serve on the boards of both organisations.

In 2021, Bill Rutkin also joined the board of Just.Equal, Australia’s national LGBTIQA+ advocacy group.

Awarded an OAM for services to community health in 1994, he also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Brisbane Pride at Brisbane’s annual Queens Ball.

HUREED

In 1987, Bill Rutkin began supporting HIV programs and gay law reform advocates in Africa. During the early AIDS crisis, he recognised something later made much of during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until we are all safe, none of us are safe.

Bill told QNews he is particularly proud of his work with HUREED, the Ugandan human rights and community health organisation.

“HUREED supports our Ugandan brothers and sisters. But beyond that, it tackles violence and stigma by advocating for equitable access to health, legal justice, and social inclusion.

“The organisation fights against seemingly insurmountable odds, but just keeps going, and step by step, achieves wins for the community.

“Sadly, LGBTIQA+ people in countries with anti-LGBTIQA+ regimes continue to suffer harm not only because of their own governments but because of prejudice and discrimination in other countries.

“Backward steps like the holding of the World Cup in Qatar, serve to reinforce stereotypes of LGBTIQA+ people as lesser humans.

“The hideous contagion of antiqueer prejudice, homophobia, and transphobia directly impacts our community members in places like Uganda. It leads to increased violence, up to and including murder and extrajudicial killings.

“Until we are all safe, none of us are safe. I strongly urge anyone who wants to make a real impact in this world for a very small expense, to support the work of HUREED. Even AU$20 can help save a life.”

