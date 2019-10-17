Surf lifesavers announce LGBTIQ training scholarship

Lifesavers with Pride has announced a new scholarship to help more LGBTIQ Australians become qualified surf lifesavers.

The national group was formed more than a decade ago and consists of LGBTIQ lifesavers and allies from around Australia.

Advertisements

Each year they march in Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and take part in Brisbane Pride’s Fair Day, among other events nationwide.

Now the group have announced their Proud Beaches Scholarship to help encourage more LGBTIQ people across the country to join their local surf club by removing financial barriers for training.

Anyone aged 13 and over can apply for the scholarship to cover their training costs for either Surf Rescue Certificates, or the Bronze Medallion for people aged 15 or over.

Lifesavers With Pride say applicants are welcome from around Australia regardless of gender, culture or physical ability. People outside the LGBTIQ community are also welcome to apply for the scholarship, demonstrating why they’re a worthy recipient.

“Lifesaving is a welcoming, progressive and inclusive organisation, and we encourage the LGBTIQ community to join,” the group’s president Gary Driscoll said.

“Completing the Bronze Medallion course is the first step towards patrolling the beach. We’re keen to ensure cost isn’t a barrier to LGBTIQ recruits becoming qualified lifesavers.”

Applicants should contact their local surf club to find out when surf lifesaver courses begin, and how to enrol.

Then, the candidate can apply for the scholarship, or clubs can nominate members to receive it.

To find out more about the scholarships, get in touch through the Lifesavers With Pride website here.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.