Lifelong ally Rod Stewart refuses Saudi gig

Rod Stewart refused a lucrative gig in Saudi Arabia because of the country’s injustice to women, the LGBTQ+ community, and the press.

One of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Rod Stewart previously rejected an offer of over $1 million to play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A lifelong ally to the LGBTQIA+ communities, the singer declared his allyship in his 1976 hit song The Killing of Georgie. (Video below.)

Earlier this year, Rod Stewart performed a duet of The Killing of Georgie with Boy George in Plymouth.

Saudi Arabia

On Thursday this week, Rod Stewart posted to Instagram about his choice not to accept work in Saudi Arabia.

“I’m grateful I have the choice whether or not to perform in Saudi Arabia. So many citizens there have extremely limited choices – women, the LGBTQ+ community, the press.

“I’d like my choice not to go… to shine a light on the injustices there and ignite positive change.”

Not all celebrities share the same values.

Justin Bieber performed a concert in Saudi Arabia in 2021. While Nicki Minaj pulled out of a 2019 Saudi concert after a backlash from fans, in 2022 she accepted Qatari money to perform on the official World Cup anthem.

However, no singers did as well as former LGBTQIA+ ally David Beckham.

The footballer signed up to a reputed $150 million, 10-year deal with the Qatar Tourist Board partnership in the lead-up to the World Cup.

