Lifeblood eased one blood donor rule, but ‘gay blood ban’ remains

Australia’s decision to lift a “mad cow” ban and allow people who were in the UK during the 1980s and 1990s to donate blood has renewed calls to also lift “antiquated” bans on gay donors.

Australia introduced the “mad cow” blood donor ban in 2000. The rule prohibited UK residents from 1980 to 1996 from donating blood, to curb the spread of a mad cow disease outbreak at that time.

But scientists have now confirmed that risk of mad cow disease has greatly diminished. As a result, the Therapeutic Goods Administration have approved the lifting of the ban.

The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood service said this makes it possible for 18,000 more people to give blood.

But LGBTIQ+ advocates are calling for Lifeblood to further relax other rules around blood donors to allow the safe donation of thousands more litres of blood each year.

At present men who have sex with men, trans women and non-binary people who have sex with men are not able to give blood unless they abstain from sex for three months.

Australia put in place the celibacy period, which until January 2021 was 12 months, based on a perceived risk of HIV transmission.

‘Our goal is simple, to help those in need’

LBGTIQA+ advocacy group Just.Equal is running the Let Us Give campaign to remove that blanket three-month ban.

Let Us Give spokesperson Thomas Buxereau (pictured) said Australia should remove “antiquated bans based on the gender of your sexual partner” and adopt individual risk assessment instead.

“According to Lifeblood, Australia’s blood supply is dangerously low,” he said.

“Our goal is simple, to help those in need by giving blood.

“If Australia adopts a new policy whereby all donors of whole blood are assessed for their individual risk regardless of the gender of their sexual partner, there will be an extra 25,000 litres of whole blood available to save the lives of Australians in need.”

Our first new donor with the lifting of the ‘mad cow’ rule! Prof Matthew Law from the @KirbyInstitute donated at Town Hall in Sydney. He’ll be speaking to the modelling that informed the change at our press conference at 10.30am. Thanks for your donation Matthew! pic.twitter.com/GlQNORcma4 — lifebloodau (@lifebloodau) July 24, 2022

Lifeblood is continuing to review deferral periods

Lifeblood Research Director Dr David Irving told SBS News that Lifeblood recently reduced the “deferral period” from 12 months to three months. He said that Lifeblood is considering reducing that further or removing it.

“We’re continuing to review those various different deferrals,” he said.

“But I think the important thing that we do first and foremost is to ensure that we’ve got a safe and secure blood supply for patients.”

Dr Irving said Lifeblood is considering allowing men who have sex with men to donate certain blood products.

“We’re in constant discussion with Therapeutic Goods Administration about that, particularly for our donors, plasma and plasma donation,” he said.

“There are a number of different steps are involved in the fractionation process [separating blood into parts] that result in inactivation of viruses.”

Individual risk assessment needed instead of blanket gay blood ban

But Dr Sharon Dane, who is Let Us Give’s researcher, said such a change won’t address shortages in supplies of whole blood.

“There are regular shortages of whole blood in Australia,” she said.

“One obvious source of new whole blood is to allow donation from gay men who are safe to do so.”

Dr Dane said countries overseas had abandoned similar proposals for gay plasma donation policies.

“In the Israeli, Canadian and French trials, plasma from gay donors was quarantined and frozen for three to four months so the donor could return and be tested for HIV,” she said.

“For a variety of reasons, many donors could not return in that timeframe and their plasma had to be dumped.”

Dr Dane said HIV infections are decreasing among gay men and increasing among other demographic groups, including heterosexuals.

As a result, she argues, Australia should individually assess the risk of all donors, regardless of the gender of their sexual partner, to keep the blood supply as safe as possible.

“In a growing number of countries the same screening question in relation to sexual activity is asked of all donors, with deferral based on risky sexual activity, not gender of sexual partner,” she said.

Those countries include the UK, Canada, France and others.

