The federal government has launched a 10-year national LGBTIQA+ health plan, including $26 million in grants and research, at Sydney WorldPride in a move advocates say will save lives.

Health Minister Mark Butler announced the plan aiming to address health disparities and improve the health system for queer Australians.

The $26 million grant funded through the Medical Research Future Fund will support projects seeking to improve treatment and care.

Mark Butler announced the plan at Sydney WorldPride’s Human Rights Conference today.

He said the investment is the largest ever into LGBTQIA+ health research by an Australian government.

“There is so much work we need to do to close the gap in health and particularly mental health outcomes for LGBTQIA+ Australians,” he said.

“Listening to the community and designing programs with the community delivers better outcomes.”

‘This plan will save lives’

LGBTIQ+ Health Australia applauded the federal government’s $26m pledge, saying the plan will save lives.

CEO Nicky Bath said for many years disparities in queer health and wellbeing outcomes have persisted or worsened.

“A 10-year plan developed with input from an LGBTIQ+ Health Advisory group will give government a blueprint for change,” Nicky Bath said.

“It is a foundation for improved policies, interventions and approaches to achieve equitable health and wellbeing outcomes.

“This action plan will save lives. It’s a crucial advance in addressing the serious inequities LGBTIQ+ people experience in health.”

More than one in four young LGBTQ people have attempted suicide at some point in their lives. More than six in ten have sought counselling or other support.

Switchboard Victoria’s Joe Ball described the announcement as “a healing moment” for queer communities.

“We have the poorest mental health of any single cohort in Australia. For the transgender community, we have the highest rates of suicide,” Joe Ball said.

“This is a crisis but I want to be clear this is not because of who we are, but how we have been treated across our lifetime.”

Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown said the plan acknowledges the community’s “unique and sometimes very challenging” health needs.

“Quite simply, this plan will save lives,” she said.

“LGBTIQA+ people have significantly poorer mental health, disparities in other health outcomes and can often struggle to get the right care and treatment.”

Much welcomed news from @Mark_Butler_MP and @gedkearney today of an announcement of a 10-year LGBTIQ+ health and wellbeing action plan, advisory group and funding for research. An action plan will be life-saving for all our communities. pic.twitter.com/BdGTikYcw6 — LGBTIQ+ Health Australia (@LGBTIQHealthAu) March 1, 2023

Sydney WorldPride’s three day Human Rights Conference, the serious side to the city’s mega-festival, started today.

Over 60 local and international presenters will address the conference, including activists, academics and politicians.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

