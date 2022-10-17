Life is a Gaybaret: Triple threat Adam Bartlett’s one-man-show debut

Actor, singer, cabaret star. Adam Bartlett reveals to QNews.com.au the bumpy road towards creating his one-man-show, Life is a Gaybaret, on at the Fringe Brisbane Festival this weekend.

I’ve been performing since I was 6 years old, first as a little Dutch boy in “The Little Hero of Holland” at The Brisbane Arts Theatre way back in 1975.

I spent my teenage years performing in high school musicals and outside of school getting my performing training at The Johnny Young Talent school in Brisbane.

After high school, I went straight into professional theatre and then completed a Diploma of Acting at the VCA in Melbourne. Since then, I have performed for many years in the world of professional musical theatre.

I perform now as part of the duo Tenorus with former member of The Ten Tenors, Roger Davy. We create our own concerts and also perform at corporate and private functions around Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Last year, I decided to take the plunge and create my own Cabaret show based on my personal journey through my own sexually-fluid life experiences, aptly named Life is a Gaybaret.

As we all know, Covid was a catastrophic disaster for the arts industry.

I was watching the news as it unfolded and literally saw my livelihood quashed with the subsequent restrictions and lockdowns.

At the time, I was performing, working in hospitality, teaching yoga and singing. All of these jobs I was suddenly no longer able to do.

I was self-employed, so I couldn’t claim any support financially for a long time.

So, it was a tough few years—and more than just financially. It was incredibly hard to not perform and do what I love.

Cabaret star Adam Bartlett back in full force

I’m beyond thrilled to now be back singing and performing again.

I once again get to connect with a live audience as I’ve grown up doing.

I recently performed Life is a Gaybaret at the first ever Montville’s gay Over the Rangebow Festival to a standing ovation.

It was frankly terrifying to perform such an honest show about me and my sexuality. I had huge doubts as to how audiences would receive it.

But, to my pleasure, I found that people really enjoyed and connected with my performance. It was a bit like doing stand-up comedy for the first time!

When I saw applications for the Brisbane Fringe Festival, I bit the bullet and decided to stage the show at the classy Elements Collective Venue in the Valley.

It’s the first time I’ve ever self-produced and funded a show so I was nervous at taking that gamble but I had to believe in myself.

So, I’m pleased to announce, I will be performing my solo show Life is a Gaybaret for one night only on Saturday (October 22) at 7pm as part of the Fringe Brisbane Festival.

It will be a fun night full of musical and pop songs as I intimately share my life’s journey from gay to straight and back again! Hopefully you will have a good laugh!

Tickets can be purchased at www.fringebrisbane.com.au/gaybaret

