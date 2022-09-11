‘Lies’: Ricky Martin furiously denies new allegation from nephew

Ricky Martin has vehemently denied a new complaint of alleged sexual assault, reportedly made against him by his nephew.

Last week, Martin filed a $20 million lawsuit against the relative, 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, in their home country of Puerto Rico.

Martin sued his relative for extortion, malicious prosecution, abuse of law and damages over Sanchez’s since-withdrawn claims the two men had an intimate relationship and Martin had later harassed him.

The singer and his lawyers denied those original allegations at the time, and that earlier case was thrown out weeks later.

Last week, Ricky Martin fired back by suing his nephew over the “malicious and reckless” claims, demanding $US20 million in lost earnings and damages.

The singer alleged that since July, Sanchez continued to message the singer threatening to “assassinate his reputation” if he didn’t pay him.

Now, Martin has copped another sexual assault complaint, filed against him on September 9. The Associated Press reported Martin’s nephew filed the new complaint and police will investigate to determine whether charges are necessary.

But Ricky Martin’s lawyer José Andréu-Fuentes has furiously denied the new “lies” from the “deeply troubled individual”.

He told People the claims were “wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality”.

“When this man previously made similar allegations, his legal case had to be withdrawn – not least because he himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way,” the lawyer said.

“Now, after being sued for trying to extort Mr Martin, he is attempting to spread his lies again.

“It is beyond time that the media stops giving this deeply troubled individual the oxygen of publicity and allows him to get the help he so clearly needs.”

Ricky Martin spoke out about ‘painful’ saga in July

Ricky Martin’s nephew filed the initial lawsuit against the singer and asked for a restraining order in early July.

But the court case was dropped after Sanchez voluntarily asked the court to withdraw his restraining order against Martin. His lawyers blasted the withdrawn claims as “not only untrue” but “disgusting”.

At the time, Ricky Martin spoke out about the “devastating” legal drama in a video message.

“For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of the judge and the claims were proven to be false,” he said.

“But I’m going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful.

“It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

