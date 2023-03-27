Liberal MP Moira Deeming avoids expulsion over anti-trans rally

Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming won’t be expelled by her party but will be suspended for nine months without pay over her involvement with anti-trans rally attended by neo-Nazis.

Touring British TERF Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, known by her pseudonym Posie Parker, was the headliner at the rally at the state’s parliament, at which Moira Deeming also spoke.

The group of Neo-Nazis repeatedly threw Nazi salutes at the rally, that was also marred by shocking violence against counter-protesters.

After the rally, Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto said Moira Deeming’s position was “untenable” and he’d move a motion at a party room meeting to expel Moira Deeming.

He claimed she had close associations with people publicly linked to “far-right wing extremists, including neo-Nazi activists”.

“This is not an issue about free speech but a member of the parliamentary party associating with people whose views are abhorrent to my values, the values of the Liberal Party and the wider community,” he said at the time.

“Ms Deeming stayed at the rally when the Nazis arrived. Having seen the ugly scenes and having had an opportunity to disown and dissociate from those very people, Ms Deeming chose to celebrate [with organisers], as evidenced on social media.”

Moira Deeming said she supported the Posie Parker anti-trans rally but said she had “done nothing wrong” and condemned the men “later identified” as neo-Nazis.

But the Victorian Liberal leader said she had “conducted activities in a manner likely to bring discredit on the parliament or the Parliamentary Party.”

On Monday morning, Liberal MPs were to vote to expel Mrs Deeming at a party room meeting. But during the two-hour meeting, Moira Deeming accepting a nine-month suspension from the party instead of the vote, the Herald Sun reported.

Leader John Pesutto said Moira Deeming’s nine-month-suspension was a significant punishment. He said the MP had made concessions including a “form of condemnation” about the conduct he’d raised.

In February, Moira Deeming used her inaugural speech to parliament to voice her anti-trans views.

She opposed affirming trans young people, argued trans people should be banned from using bathrooms matching their gender identity, and criticised Victoria’s laws banning harmful “conversion” practices.

