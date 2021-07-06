Liberal MP vows to fight gender reform that already happened, 10 years ago

South Australian Liberal Senator Alex Antic has vowed to oppose efforts to allow “X” gender markers for non-binary Australians on passports, despite Australia introducing them ten years ago.

Senator Antic (pictured) made the comments on Cory Bernardi’s Sky News program Bernardi last week.

The pair were criticising the US government’s plans to provide an “X” gender marker on passports for intersex and non-binary folk, as well as allowing trans people to update the markers without surgery.

Senator Antic wasn’t impressed with the news, telling Bernardi, “This is symptomatic of the Biden administration I reckon, Cory.

“We’ve immediately gone into the Biden administration sort of turning the words ‘male’ and ‘female’ into hate speech.

“I think what we’re shown here is that when the US sneezes, Australia catches a cold.

“I’m expecting anytime now in the Senate we’ll see Greens senators tapping away on their keyboards, pumping out a motion saying the Australian parliament should do the same thing.

“When they do I’ll be sure to seek an amendment such that I can identify as an AFL footballer.

“Because that’s what I always wanted to do and I just wasn’t good enough so why can’t we be what we want?”

Australia introduced ‘X’ markers on passports in 2011

However Australia rolled out changes to allow “X” markers on our passports in 2011, alongside “M” and “F”, in a move cheered by intersex advocates.

Years earlier, intersex activist Alex MacFarlane fought and won a passport with an “X” marker in 2003.

In 2011, the Australian government also scrapped the requirement for trans Australians to undergo surgeries in order to update their passport.

Then-Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd said at the time both moves would “make life easier and reduce the administrative burden” on intersex and gender diverse Australians.

The Australian Passport Office explains further on its website here.

On June 30, the Biden administration announced trans Americans would be able to select their preferred gender marker on passports.

“Among the options will be an ‘X’ marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender nonconforming persons,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said.

However that change will take time to implement to allow for extensive systems updates, he said.

