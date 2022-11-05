Liberal slammed for vile slur against Courtney Act Play School episode

The ABC has refuted a vile accusation from right-wing Liberal Senator Alex Antic that Courtney Act’s appearance on Play School Story Time reading a book about a girl wearing pants is “child grooming”.

The drag performer recently appeared on the ABC’s Play School spinoff, which sees different celebrities read picture books to young viewers.

But in a Senate Estimates hearing, Senator Antic (above left) criticised Courtney’s episode, in which the performer reads Kat Patrick’s picture book The Spectacular Suit.

In the children’s book, young girl Frankie is preparing for her birthday party, but all her party dresses feel wrong and she ends up feeling more comfortable wearing pants.

But Antic blasted the episode as “adult content” and inappropriate for children because the book is “about a female child wanting to wear male clothing”.

“The program was rated G and has been heavily promoted on TV and on the app,” Antic asked ABC director David Anderson.

“Why is the ABC grooming children with this sort of adult content?”

But Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young slammed Senator Antic’s comments, declaring the questioning “deeply, deeply offensive” and the inaccurate use of the term “needs to be called out”.

“You mean young girls wearing pants? Seriously,” she said.

“Heavens above, girls wearing pants. That’s the level of rubbish you are putting forward.”

Senator Hanson-Young added, “Grooming is a really serious matter. It is not to be played with by conservative senators to make headlines.

“Sexual assault survivors right around this country will be deeply offended by you playing politics.”

ABC director refutes Liberal Senator Alex Antic’s vile accusation

But Senator Antic doubled down, claiming “the truth is that the ABC is grooming our children” and also asking Anderson if he “thinks this sort of content is contributing to the gender dysphoria problem [sic] in this country.”

In response to Senator Antic, the ABC’s managing director David Anderson fired back at the slur, declaring the broadcaster is “not grooming Australian children”.

“That particular program is reading from a book that is about dressing up,” he said.

“We are not grooming Australian children. What we are doing, that is about dressing up.

“I think children do dress up Senator, and a story about dressing up is acceptable.”

David Anderson added that “the ABC reflects what is happening the Australian community.”

“There are people that wish to identify as a sex other than what they were born as,” he said.

“I don’t accept what you are saying about somebody who is trans grooming Australian children.

“[The segment] was not about that, it was about dressing up.”

‘Groomer’ on the rise as hateful homophobic slur

In the past 12 months, there’s been a sharp increase in right-wing US conservatives using the term “groomer” as a hateful homophobic slur to attack LGBTIQ-inclusive education, as well as queer communities in general.

In Australia earlier this year, child sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame also blasted failed Liberal candidate Katherine Deves for using the language, after Deves described inclusion initiative Wear it Purple Day as a “grooming tactic” of “gender extremists”.

“Katherine Deves has equated positive relationships education for LGBT youth to ‘grooming,’” Tame said in April.

“Not only is this deeply insulting to the LGBT community, it trivialises very real experiences of one of the most evil forms of calculated psychological violence.

“This is all the more reason we need increased education of what grooming actually is.

“Terms like this are not to be thrown around lightly. That it has been in this case is very telling.

“It implies that like the paedophiles who weaponise it, the LGBT community are monstrous.

“That is simply untrue. This kind of insidious hatred is shamefully cruel.

“It is deliberate and tactical and it is designed to ignite fear and division. It has to stop.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.