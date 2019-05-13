Liberal candidate said same-sex marriage would end Mother’s and Father’s Day

A Liberal party candidate who suggested on social media that same-sex marriage would spell the end of Mother’s and Father’s Day and called for same-sex couples be banned from adoption has said he does not hold those views.

In a series of posts between 2010 and 2015, Allan Green, the Liberal candidate for the west Sydney seat of Greenway, argued same-sex couples should not be allowed to adopt, called Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras “obscene” and called for de-facto partnerships between gay couples to be repealed, according to the Guardian.

Advertisements

But Green has said the old Facebook posts did not reflect his personal views and had been posted while he was a candidate for the conservative Christian Democratic party.

Addressing the so-called “real consequences” of legalising same-sex marriage, Green wrote in 2015, “No more mother’s or father’s day!!! … The general public needs to be made aware of [the real consequences] so they can take a considered position on the matter.”

In 2015, Green shared a “Christian values checklist” from the CDP while campaigning during that NSW state election that year.

The checklist listed values including “Support sexual integrity, stop taxpayer funding of obscene homosexual Mardi Gras”, “Children need a mother and father – repeal homosexual adoption and refuse homosexual fostering” and “Support marriage – repeal same-sex & defacto relationship register”.

In other social media posts, Green said the Christian Democratic party’s opponents have a “hidden agenda to wipe out Christian values” and shared a letter from a Sydney pastor calling for a limit to Australia’s Muslim population to keep Australia “the way we know it”.

Green told the Guardian he did not personally believe in any of the views expressed in the posts.

“I don’t support those comments personally,” he said.

“I was a CDP candidate then and I don’t personally hold those viewpoints … In that situation you are tied to the policies of the party.

“It isn’t necessarily a personal viewpoint. I wish everybody the best. I haven’t got any ill will to anybody.”

A Liberal party spokesman told the publication Green had disowned the posts and the party had no plans to disendorse him.

A large number of candidates from across the political spectrum have been sacked after past offensive social media commentary was resurfaced during the election campaign.

The federal election will be held on Saturday, May 18.

Advertisements

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.