Lib MP: out for milliseconds, tell us we’re all wrong

A newly elected Victorian Liberal MP used his maiden speech to come out Thursday night. Lib MP Joe McCracken then immediately launched into a critique of the community he apparently just joined.

Indeed, the fledgling friend of Dorothy decreed we should dispense with Pride Festivals and the Rainbow Flag.

Excuse me?

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Earlier this week, Opposition Leader John Pesutto became the first Liberal leader to march in Midsumma Pride. But soon-to-come-out Lib MP Joe McCracken did not join fellow party members at the march. Now we know why.

Because within moments of coming out, Joe McCracken started telling the parliament everything the LGBT community does wrong.

Triggered by the Rainbow Flag

“Many, including myself, have difficulty being associated with the movement.

“Most people in the LGBT community just want to get on with living their lives.”

“Gay people do not need to be treated any differently to anyone else: no separate doctors, no separate radio stations, no festivals, and no separate flags.”

Oh! Neither guilt about his sexuality nor homophobia and discrimination dissuaded Joe from coming out previously.

No! He was triggered by the Rainbow Flag.

The Lib MP declared the ‘all glitter and streamers‘ stereotype perhaps contributed to his reluctance to accept his sexuality.

Someone tell this man some history!

They say you need to walk before you run.

Baby steps, Joe McCracken, baby steps.

Speaking of which…

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.