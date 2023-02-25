Liars, haters & fakers: Manly Library Protest

Liars, haters and fakers gathered outside Manly Library today to protest a Drag Queen Storytime event hosted by Charisma Belle. Fortunately, members of the queer communities and allies also turned up to support families attending the event.

Police formed a human corridor to allow parents and children access to the event.

Members of the LGBTQIA+ communities and allies massed in support of the attendees following call-outs on social media.

Sydney Queer Alerts warned of “at least 45 far-right telegram channels that have urged harassment or protest of the event.” They said the channels included a “worrying number of overt neo-nazi groups.”

Photos from the event show police escorting a group of men wearing balaclavas away from Manly Library.

Sydney Queer Alerts asked that supporters “peacefully gather around the library, create a warm and welcoming environment for the attendees, and assist staff in ensuring that attendees can arrive and leave safely.”

To help ensure that the event is not disrupted by any would-be protesters, supporters are encouraged to peacefully gather around the library, create a warm and welcoming environment for the attendees, and assist staff in ensuring that attendees can arrive and leave safely. — Sydney Queer Alerts (@sydqueeralerts) February 15, 2023

Liars, haters & fakers

In the days leading up to the event at Manly Library, liars, haters and fakers spread the usual disinformation about Drag Queen Storytime on social media. Many shared a doctored image of Charisma Belle. The photoshopped meme showed the popular performer with her legs spread and a taco in her crotch.

It is no secret that the poorly manipulated image is fake. It was exposed in the media earlier this week when former Married At First Sight groom Dean Wells’ management dropped him for sharing the image.

Proud of the community in Manly today who came out to drown out the hate and create a safe space for drag queen story hour at the library. #lovewins @amnestyOz pic.twitter.com/qBgIN7ABJ3 — Ry Atkinson (@rylukaa) February 24, 2023

