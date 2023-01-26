LGBTQIA+SB organisations to support this Invasion Day

Increasingly, more and more Australians are rejecting celebrating on January 26. Additionally, studies have consistently shown that LGBTQIA+SB First Nations people face unique challenges.

A 2021 study from Edith Cowan University found 73 per cent of Indigenous LGBTQIA+ people surveyed had experienced discrimination.

Alarmingly, 13 per cent experienced homelessness or housing insecurity.

Additionally, a study of the impact of COVID-19 on LGBTQIA+SB First Nations people found that housing, income, study, and lifestyle had been significantly impacted during the pandemic.

Furthermore, the majority of participants reported negative effects on their mental health as a result of the pandemic, half experienced suicidal thoughts.

So, if you plan to #paytherent this January 26, consider an organisation that supports the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQIA+SB community.

BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation

Established as a collective response to the identified need for increased visibility of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQIA+SB community. BlaQ works to elevate LGBQTIA+SB voices and ensure authentic representation that positively impacts their community.

Black Rainbow

Black Rainbow is a non-profit social enterprise and an advocacy platform for LGBTQIA+SB Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Indigenous owned and operated, Black Rainbow supports individuals through community projects and initiatives. They are also currently running a webinar series that aims to improve healthcare outcomes for First Nations people.

Strong Brother Strong Sister Foundation

Strong Brother Strong Sister is a 100% Aboriginal founded and operated charity. SBSS works with young people to provide support, and mentoring and bridge the gap between services. The charity is LGBQTIA+ affirming and works to empower Aboriginal young people.

