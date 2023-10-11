LGBTQIA+ orgs endorse Biden for president 

Major US LGBTQIA+ organisations just made history by endorsing Joe Biden for re-election.

The Human Rights Campaign Political Action Committee (HRC PAC), the National Centre for Transgender Equality (NCTE), and Equality PAC jointly endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket for the 2024 election. It is the first time the organisations issued a joint endorsement. Between them, they represent 60 million US citizens.

State of emergency

HRC President Kelley Robinson explained the reasoning behind the endorsement.

“At a time when the forces of hatred seek to divide us by race, place and identity the choice in this election is clear.

“LGBTQ+ Americans are living in a state of emergency and the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration is needed now more than ever.”

Leaders of the groups highlighted the Biden-Harris administration’s actions to strengthen protections for LGBTQIA+ Americans. They also noted the administration’s passing of additional federal legislation to strengthen LGBTQIA+ rights.

Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, executive director of the NCTE Action Fund praised the administration’s work for transgender people. Indeed, he described the Biden-Harris administration as the strongest advocate for transgender Americans in history.

“Throughout his first term, President Biden has laid the groundwork for a new era of strengthened rights and improved well-being for transgender Americans.

“The pursuit of equality remains an ongoing journey, and the Biden Administration’s accomplishments of today lay a solid groundwork for an even more promising tomorrow.”

