LGBTQIA+ New Year’s Eve Celebrations across Australia

Emerging from the Christmas food coma, the question on everyone’s lips is what to do on New Years? From fireworks to bush doofs, there are LGBQTIA+ New Year’s Eve events across Australia to cater to all members of the community.

NSW Events

Poof Doof NYE Party

Held at Arq, Poof Doof NYE has a killer lineup as well as a special appearance from Drag Race Down Under finalist Hollywould Star. Tickets are available to purchase online.

Eden Sydney NYE Party

A new event for Sydneysiders, Eden is the largest touring women’s party in the world. Catering to the lesbian, queer, non-binary and trans community- guests can expect queer female celebrity DJs, live music performances and show stopping dance performances.

NYE at Bernie’s Bar

The ultimate New Year’s Eve party destination is none other than Newcastle’s favourite gay bar! Brace yourself for an unforgettable night filled with an exciting lineup of performers, mesmerizing roaming acts, a dazzling Infinity light-up dance floor, delectable canape service, and so much more. Bush Magik New Year’s Festival

Tropical Fruits know how to ring in a new year. Held at the Lismore Showgrounds, Bush Magik consists of three dance parties across the 30th (Camp party), 31st (NYE party) & the 1st (Recovery party), renowned Cabaret (NYE) the crooked ‘Next Day Cabaret’ (NYD) as well as an arts & cultural program with panels, workshops & activities. Camping is also available from 27th-4th for up to 1000 people.

Queensland Events

NYE at The Wickham

Was your 2023 heavenly or hellish? Either way, celebrate in epic style at The Wickham! Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Art Simone and Karen from Finance, join us for a devilish evening of heavenly performances, DJs and campery! Also featuring performances by Shanny T-Bone, Asphyxia, Chocolate Boxx, Abril Latrene & Ivyy Monroe.

Runway: New Years Eve at Sporties With three bars and a ‘Supermodel Spectacular’ starring an ensemble cast of Dame Liz Taylor, Gina Vanderpump, Katya Lou-King, Liz Anya, Magenta and more- Sporties is the perfect destination for your new years celebration. Limited tickets are available at the door. Victoria Events BONEZ Queer Party BONEZ is Australia’s Alternative Queer party with Punk as F*ck Bands, Drag, Burlesque and DJs. Ring in 2024 at the Northcote Social Club in an inclusive and welcoming enviroment.

Sundaylicious NEW YEAR’S EVE

Sundaylicious, the renowned Sunday event that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community, will be making its way to the majestic Northcote Theatre on New Year’s Eve. Ring in the new year with community in a colourful and joyful celebration of love and diversity. Doors open from 7:00pm.

South Australia Events

Love Island NYE at My Lover Cindi

Love Island invites you to shake off 2023 and dive into 2024 with friends and lovers. The rhythm of tropical house and all your club favourites from the year gone by heat up the dance floor for an unforgettable celebration of queer joy! Doors open at 7PM for sensory hour with general doors opening at 8PM. Dress code: tropical beach party and paradise creatures.

Silver and Chrome Party at Mary’s Poppin

Say goodbye to 2023, and hello to 2024 with a silver & chrome disco pop party unlike any other. With Adelaide’s best drag & DJs going hard all night to keep the vibes high & the mood right. Dress code: Think chrome couture, silver chains, metallic sparkles, holographic glitter- just be sure to shine brighter than anyone else on the dance floor.

Western Australia Events

NYE at The Flaming Galah

Freo’s first inclusive small bar is hosting a free event to ring in the new year- The Bowery Ball. A night to let your freak flags fly, boogie your shoes off to DJs Kenneltoe & Mama Cass and dress like your life depends on it. In honour of the legendary Leigh Bowery, let your imaginations run wild, get your faces painted for the gods and say goodbye to 2023 in style.

New Years Eve at The Court

Get ready to embark on a journey back to the future as we present the most epic event of the millennium – the Y2K Space Invaders! Brace yourselves for a cosmic collision of nostalgia, futuristic fun, and intergalactic adventures like never before.

Tasmania Events

Judy’s Ruby Slipper Ball

Coming to Altar, Judy’s Red Slipper Ball is ready to help you say goodbye to 2023. Brought to you by the iconic Pussay Poppins, bring your best Judys along for a night of queer communion and celebration.

Whatever the plans, have a safe and fabulous New Year’s Eve.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.