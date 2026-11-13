LGBTQ+ representation on television is disappearing faster than you think

You would think that with the success of Heated Rivalry, Pluribus and Adults, LGBTQ+ representation in television would be on the rise, but GLAAD’s annual Where We Are on TV report tells a different story. Transgender characters on television have disappeared, and lesbian, gay, bisexual and queer representation has dropped 25%.
The annual report tracks LGBTQ+ characters on scripted broadcast, cable, and streaming television, providing insight and guidance on the state of LGBTQ+ inclusion on TV.
“Hollywood is slashing LGBTQ stories and characters even while demand is increasing,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said.
“It’s a bad business decision and one of the drivers turning audiences away from traditional TV and streaming platforms. With the wild success of Heated Rivalry, Pluribus, The Hunting Wives, Stranger Things, and more, the message from viewers could not be more clear: authentic representation is television’s most powerful growth engine.”
Related Content:
- Reminder: The Hunting Wives is not a lesbian or queer TV Show. But go off, I guess
- GLAAD report shows LGBTQ+ characters in film are declining
- Almost half of TV’s LGBTQ+ characters are not returning in 2026
The only seven trans characters on TV have disappeared
The latest report looked at the television series that premiered from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.
It revealed that zero transgender characters will return to TV next year, and that representation of LGBTQ characters of colour is at an eight-year low.
369 LGBTQ+ characters in total were counted on scripted primetime broadcast, cable and streaming original series. That is a decrease of 120 characters (25%) from the 489 counted the previous season.
161 of the 369 (44$) are characters of colour. An eight-year low and a decrease from 51% of characters of colour the previous year. None of the 369 characters lived with HIV.
2% of the 369 were trans characters; that’s a total of 7, six women and one man.
The previous year, the count was 33. Of these seven characters, none are returning to TV next year.
“Since the record high of 42 transgender characters in the 2021-2022 report, this study has seen a year-over-year decline in the number of transgender characters on television,” said Nick Adams, Vice President, GLAAD Media Institute, “Now we see no transgender characters on television.”
“Meanwhile, trans people are under attack from local, state, and federal politicians who are enacting laws and policies which threaten the civil rights and safety of transgender Americans.”
“Authentic trans characters on television can show audiences that transgender people are their friends, co-workers, family, and neighbours. And yet, at a time when those stories are needed most, TV executives have turned away.”
‘Trans people have been scapegoated by the media’
Of the 369 LGBTQ characters, 141 (38%) will not return to our screens next year.
Reasons for this include series cancellations or endings, the production of limited series, or a character dying or leaving the show.
Raina Deerwater, lead author of the report and associate director of entertainment research and analysis for the GLAAD Media Institute, called this out. Saying that media should be reflecting the reality of today’s trans experience, not excluding it.
“In the last couple of years, trans people have been scapegoated by the media. They have been targeted in ways that are offensive and dangerous. Lives have been lost,” Deerwater told The Hollywood Reporter.
“Often we see media reflecting that, and because of a lot of the political conversation, it’s not a surprise to see trans representation falling on TV. But it’s very disheartening, especially when there are so many great trans artists that are telling wonderful stories. At the moment, their shows aren’t being greenlit, so they have to tell them outside of traditional venues.”
Last year saw a decline in the number of shows produced last season, which also plays a factor. But the report shows that the number of LGBTQ+ characters is declining faster than the number of series.
Could the “blue wave” change Hollywood’s lurch to the right?
In April, America’s Federal Communications Commission announced it was considering whether to add transgender content warnings to television programs to “empower parents” to make what it calls “informed choices about the TV programs their children watch”.
Many called this out as far-right, Trump, MAGA ideology infiltrating inclusion on our screens, just as it has with the narrative surrounding trans women in sport. On the day of his inauguration, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order recognising only two genders. That order falsely decreed that it was an “immutable and biological reality” that trans and gender diverse people don’t exist.
Experts, including genocide scholars, have warned that the US could be in the early stages of committing genocide against transgender, intersex and gender diverse people. Could the “blue wave” signalling the political victory for the Democratic Party in the November midterms with majorities in both the House and the Senate help change that?
Maybe, maybe not. After all, anti-trans bills haven’t just come from one side of the aisle. What we need is for the public to speak up. As much as we care about representation, Hollywood is a money-making machine with one bottom line.
The change in power has centred far-right narratives and voices in a different light. Inclusion in films and television has become a target instead of being celebrated. Queer coding in stories and characters was once a powerful thing, but it is disappearing.
Hopefully America’s recent political shift is enough proof to Hollywood (and beyond) that the public wants us to course-correct the steady rise in hate we have been experiencing, and bring more diverse representation to our screens.
Stats show inclusion in storytelling is good for business
“We have a lot of research that shows Gen Z specifically wants queer representation,” Deerwater said, “They want new stories.”
Nearly one-quarter of Gen Z identifies as LGBTQ+. Research by marketing platform MRI-Simmons showed that they are the most reliable movie-going generation, with more than 90% attending regularly.
The data also showed that Gen Z is 61% more likely to talk about TV shows on social media than other generation groups. You can’t buy that kind of marketing!
“The numbers are down, but this was also a year that a lot of queer-inclusive shows were breakaway hits,” Deerwater said.
“Obviously, there’s the Heated Rivalry of it all, so it’s definitely a thing of ‘Hey, take note of one of the biggest hits that managed to be monoculture in today’s divided attention economy.’ That’s really impressive.”
“We want to make sure that these shows are appreciated and [highlight that] these shows are breaking through in a way that not much TV is.”
You can read the full Where We Are on TV report here.
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