Malaysian broadcaster TV3 cut footage of Thai drag performers and gay non-binary Philippines jury spokesperson during the grand final of Eurovision Asia.
Eurovision Asia brought 11 countries together to showcase their culture and musical talent on the 14th of November, but Malaysian viewers got a censored version of the show. Queer performers and the spokesperson for the Philippines voting jury were removed from the broadcast.
The censorship reflects Malaysia’s laws on LGBTQ+ expression, which are some of the harshest in Asia.
Malaysia was actually a favourite to win the competition, with powerhouse vocalist and style icon Aina Abdul delivering the dramatic ballad Bluest Sky, but in the end the Philippines won with CARMELLE’s infectious girl-pop banger Sobra-Sobra.
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What was censored?
The spokesperson for the Philippines, Vice Ganda, appears to have been cut out of the footage as they awarded the country’s jury’s points during the final in Bangkok. Ganda is non-binary and gay, and has campaigned for LGBTQ+ rights in Bangkok.
When it was the Philippines’ turn to reveal how their jury ranked the other entries, the Malaysian broadcast cut to a blank screen showing only the scoreboard graphic and the Eurovision Asia logo. It remained like this as long as Ganda was presenting, only cutting briefly to show contestants’ reactions — including the Malaysian performer, to whom the Philippines awarded the maximum 12 points.
During the opening act showcasing Thai culture, dancers who performed in drag were also censored.
The usual close-up shots of the stage were replaced by wide shots taken during rehearsals, where only the lighting was visible. As long as the drag performers were on stage, viewers couldn’t see what a single dancer actually looked like.
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‘We are surprised and disappointed’
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) weighed in, saying it would be seeking an explanation from the broadcaster.
“We are surprised and disappointed to learn that the broadcast of Eurovision Song Contest Asia was altered in Malaysia,” Eurovision Song Contest director Martin Green said.
“We take this matter seriously and will be writing to Voxovation, the producers of the show, to seek clarification and ask them to establish with Malaysian broadcaster TV3 why this happened.”
However, this isn’t the first time Eurovision has faced censorship. In 2018, a Chinese streaming service Mango TV blurred a rainbow flag during one of the performances, and completely edited out the Irish and Albanian performances.
The Irish performance featured a love story between two male dancers, and the Albanian singer was heavily tattooed.
The EBU terminated its partnership with Mango TV, saying the censorship was not in line with its “values of universality and inclusivity”.
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Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws
Malaysia has some of the harshest anti-LGBTQ+ laws in Asia, with same-sex sexual activity and trans or diverse gender expression being punishable by the Penal Code and Sharia Laws.
Under the federal Penal Code, same-sex sexual activity is punishable by whipping and up to 20 years in prison. Trans and gender diverse Muslims can also be prosecuted under state Sharia laws.
The Malaysian state of Kelantan banned gender reassignment surgery in 2020 for Muslims, with the exception of intersex people. It’s a law that was enforced for the first time just this year. A trans woman in Kelantan was prosecuted, and now faces a fine of up to RM3,000 (approximately $1,087 AUD), imprisonment for up to two years, or both.
In 2021, a high-profile Malaysian entrepreneur and trans woman, Nur Sajat, was arrested for wearing women’s clothing at a religious event, and fled the country later that year.
On the 28th of November 2025, Kuala Lumpur police arrested over 200 people in a raid at a men-only spa.
200 were released after a magistrate rejected the police’s late remand application, and the case against them is not expected to proceed, but just a day later, on the 29th, a similar raid was carried out at a sauna in Penang.
13 people were arrested, and remained in remand for days. 11 of those arrested were investigated under Sections 377B and Section 292 of the Penal Code, which outlaw same-sex sexual activity and possession of “obscene materials”.
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