LGBTQ+ at higher risk of cancer – what to do

The 2024 Cancer Facts and Figures Report of the American Cancer Society includes a section dedicated to documenting cancer data related to the LGBTQ+ community.

The report says LGBTQ+ people are at higher risk of cancer because of ‘minority stress’.

Minority stress refers to “the conflict that arises between the values of a historically minoritized group and the dominant culture or society.”

The report says minority stress partially explains the elevated prevalence of some cancer risk factors among LGBTQ+ individuals.

“More than 40% of all cancers in the general population are attributable to potentially modifiable risk factors, such as tobacco use, excess body weight, alcohol consumption, and unhealthy diet.”

But in addition to increased risk of cancer, LGBTQ+ individuals are also less inclined to access medical help because of discrimination in their lives.

More than half of LGBTQ+ adults have experienced harassment, including slurs, microaggressions, sexual harassment, and violence.

“1 in 3 have experienced discrimination simply trying to use the bathroom.

“This discrimination is most common among people of color and extends to health care settings.

“One in 6 LGBTQ+ adults, and 1 in 5 transgender adults specifically, avoid health care due to previous discrimination.”

The report says LGBTQ+ individuals “experience disparate outcomes across the cancer continuum, including prevention, screening and early detection, diagnosis, treatment, and palliative care.”

What to do?

1/ Cut back on modifiable risk factors. Give up smoking, lose weight, cut back on drinking and eat healthier foods.

2/ In Australia, you help pay for our public health system. Use it!

Take advantage of the screening procedures available to you and book whatever checks you need. Expect to be treated like any other Australian and complain if you are not.

Finally, support Aussie advocacy groups fighting for LGBTQIA+ equality in Australia. Because discrimination = poorer health outcomes. It’s time we refused to accept that.

More on the LGBTQ+ and cancer:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.