Carer’s LGBTQIA+ Survey 2023 | Carers Queensland

Carers Queensland is seeking feedback through their Carers LGBTQIA+ Survey 2023 to ensure their services remain safe and inclusive.

The organisation is the peak body representing unpaid family and community carers in Queensland.

As such, Carers Queensland is committed to supporting carers connected to LGBTQIA+ communities.

In 2018, the organisation became one of the first in Queensland to gain Rainbow Tick Accreditation. They remain very proud of that accreditation. It recognises their welcoming and inclusive workplace and service delivery to LGBTQIA+ clients and staff.

Carers Queensland believes recognising and respecting LGBTQIA+ people’s lives and relationships is the single most important contribution to their improved health and well-being.

As such, they invite you to take part in the Carers Queensland Carers LGBTQIA+ Survey 2023.

This will assist the organisation in continuing to develop and foster a culture that supports LGBTQIA+ inclusion.

By participating in the survey, you will help Carers Queensland ensure they fully meet the unique needs of the 1 in 10 people in Queensland who have caring responsibilities for one or more people.

All information provided remains in strictest confidence. Nothing is shared with third parties.

Carers Queensland appreciate all input from both LGBTQIA+ carers and those who care for someone who is LGBTQIA+.

Carers LGBTQIA+ Survey 2023

The LGBTQIA+ Survey for Carer and Allies closes on COB on Tuesday, 31 October. Please click on this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/78QV2WC

Like to speak with Carers Queensland?

Call 1300 747 636 or email rainbow@carersqld.com.au and talk with one of their many LGBTQIA+ team members.

More about Carers Queensland:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.