LGBT NewsNational

LGBTIQA+ health funding disappears from federal budget

Funding for the 10-Year National Action Plan on LGBTIQA+ Health and Wellbeing has disappeared from the federal budget.

The Albanese Labor Government first announced the National Action Plan in 2022 with an initial budget of $900,000 through May 2024.

The Advisory Group has now met for a year.

BUT…

there’s been very little progress on what the Action Plan will contain.

And now…

there’s no new money in the budget to keep this vital work going. Is this the end of the National Action Plan?

The only tangible budget item for the LGBTIQA+ community is the overdue implementation of the HIV Taskforce Reports.

The Government has advertised a surplus but not allocated funds.

LGBTIQA+ Australians pay substantial taxes but rarely seem a priority for government expenditure.

Stephen Bates MP on the Federal Budget

Member for Brisbane and Greens LGBTIQA+ Spokesperson Stephen Bates, says the government are trying to push the National Action Plan on LGBTIQA+ Health and Wellbeing back in the closet.

Stephen Bates MP
Stephen Bates MP, Image: Amsnel Gorgonio

“The Government knows that LGBTIQA+ people have worse health and mental health outcomes. So where’s the money? Where’s the money for gender-affirming care? Where’s the money for mental health support?

“Anthony Albanese loves a Mardi Gras photo op—but when the time comes to do something concrete, he’s nowhere to be seen.

“I won’t stand by while Labor tries to push the National Action Plan on LGBTIQA+ Health and Wellbeing back in the closet.

“Labor shouldn’t post a profit while refusing to fund essential health services.

“Increasing access to PreP medication is welcome, but the queer community needs a lot more than that.

“The Greens will always push Labor to take real action to help LGBTIQA+ people. Just “not being Peter Dutton” isn’t going to cut it.”

2019: Albanese Government unveils $19.7 million HIV funding plan.

‘Life-saving’: Government announces $26m for LGBTQIA+ health.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

