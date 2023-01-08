LGBTIQA+ Foster Carers: Go for it!

Society takes time to discard old prejudice and institutions are notoriously slow to change. But LGBTIQA+ foster carers in Queensland say they feel welcomed and respected. LGBTIQA+ carers told QNews there is an enormous demand for stable loving homes, so if you can provide this, ‘Go for it!’

Justin began with two children on a long-term placement but now also provides short breaks care. He said anyone who can provide children with the love and commitment they need should jump in.

“If you have the time, heart, and knowledge, then go for it!

“I don’t feel my sexuality played any part when starting out as a foster carer. I was welcomed and treated with respect and professionalism.”

Michael and Scott began as short breaks carers to ‘test the waters’. After positive initial experiences, they moved on to fulltime care. They agreed with Justin: “Go for it.”

“Initially, we felt nervous about how the kids would cope with two foster dads. So, we asked the boys. They said it was the ‘coolest thing’.

“They and their friends accepted the situation easily. Schools, sporting groups, and parent groups were the same. The community sees we are just like them. A normal family doing the best we can with the same everyday struggles as every other household.”

Short breaks care

Michael and Scott described providing short breaks care as a great start.

“Short breaks care involves looking after children for a couple of days while a long-term carer takes time off.

“Or it could be emergency placement care until the right family dynamics can be found and the child or children are placed with a full-time carer.”

Justin is a great fan of short breaks care. He provides it and uses it.

“It’s there for whenever you need it — for when you’re rundown or tired, or just need a break.”

In addition to short breaks care, foster carers are provided with training, financial support, and support officers for advice and assistance.

Love is love

Justin described the emotional satisfaction from providing children in need with a safe and happy space to call home as ‘life-changing’.

Michael and Scott liken it to the lead message of the marriage equality debate, ‘Love is Love’

“Being a foster carer is all about love. Sharing love and showing someone in need a whole lot of love. The benefits to a child – and the community – from empathy, care, and love are amazing.”

To learn more about foster care visit qld.gov.au/fostercare or to speak to someone about becoming a foster carer call Queensland Foster and Kinship Care on 1300 550 877.

