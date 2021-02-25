LGBTIQ soccer teams to play simultaneous pride matches Australia-wide

Australia’s LGBTIQ soccer teams will play simultaneous matches on this weekend’s inaugural PFA Day event by Pride Football Australia.

Players in Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney will play matches on their home turf this Saturday (February 27) to support LGBTQIA+ inclusion in sport.

The teams will all play 6-a-side social football tournaments (6-a-side) at the same time.

LGBTIQ-inclusive soccer club Brisbane Inferno (pictured) are taking part on Saturday. The burgeoning club play social soccer together every Saturday afternoon in Herston, and always welcome new players.

In 2020, Inferno president Jake Hendrie and the other club members formally established the club with the help of Pride Football Australia.

Now on Saturday (February 27) the club are taking part in PFA Day at Perry Park in Bowen Hills.

Hendrie told QNews.com.au registration for players starts at 11:30, with matches beginning at noon.

All proceeds from the day will directly support Brisbane Inferno. Pride Football Australia are also fundraising to set up social soccer events in Western Australia and South Australia.

Entry is free for the whole day at the venue, and anyone is welcome to watch the action from noon.

LGBTIQ soccer clubs Sydney Rangers and Melbourne Rovers also taking part

In New South Wales, Sydney Rangers FC are also playing matches for PFA Day. Over 130 players registered to play at The National Centre of Indigenous Excellence in Redfern.

Rangers President Jackson Bova said the club are “incredibly excited” to take part in the inaugural event.

“PFA Day will bring clubs together from every state for the first time ever to promote LGBTIQ+ inclusion in football in Australia,” Bova said.

Pride Football Australia is a non-profit organisation founded by the Rangers, the Melbourne Rovers Soccer Club and the The Flying Bats Women’s Football Club.

The Flying Bats started in 1985 and are widely considered the largest lesbian football club in the world.

For more information about Brisbane Inferno and their Brisbane event, visit the club's Facebook page here. Find more details about PFA Day at the Pride Football Australia Facebook page.

