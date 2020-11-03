LGBTIQ soccer club Brisbane Inferno is looking for new players

Queensland’s LGBTIQ-inclusive soccer club Brisbane Inferno have encouraged new players to join them as the burgeoning team get ready for a big 2021.

Club president Jake Hendrie said Brisbane Inferno FC started in 2016 as a social club and has slowly evolved.

Advertisements

“I’ve played soccer most of my life. Growing up, my family was always very sporty,” he told QNews.com.au.

“We played softball in the summer and soccer was our winter sport.”

Jake has played with the club for the last few years. They printed their first jerseys and debuted them at Brisbane Pride Festival’s Fair Day last year.

Earlier this year, he and the other team members began to formally establish the club with the support of Pride Football Australia.

Fortunately, Queensland’s COVID-19 restrictions only kept them off the field for a few months earlier this year.

The club play social soccer every Saturday afternoon at Victoria Park in Herston.

Jake said the club always welcome new team members and encouraged anyone who’s interested to get in touch.

“We’d love people to come along to our social soccer. We want to let people know we’re on the field and really want to grow our team,” he said.

“We welcome people at all different skill levels, anyone who enjoys playing sport ultimately.”

He said Inferno want to promote the need for sport and the associated health and social benefits, particularly after a tough year.

Anyone interested can contact Brisbane Inferno through the club’s website or Facebook page.

Brisbane Inferno to play interstate rivals next year

Advertisements

On November 28, the Brisbane Inferno will head to Fair Day to join the Team Brisbane Sports stall.

Team Brisbane Sports brings together around 20 of Brisbane’s LGBTIQ inclusive recreation and sporting clubs.

“Team Brisbane have been fantastic, they’ve helped us and guided us. They supported our first run of our jerseys,” Hendrie said.

“Our next step is to look at fundraising and grants to help us pay for equipment. At the moment our committee and team members are supplying all equipment themselves.”

Next year, the club will compete for the first time against southern rivals the Sydney Rangers and the Melbourne Rovers in the annual Pride Football Australia Tournament.

“In 2021 we want to officially join their winter competition as Brisbane Inferno,” he said.

“This month we were supposed to host the PFA Cup, but it will go ahead next year instead. We’ll welcome Sydney and Melbourne up here to play.”

After Queensland’s COVID-19 gathering restrictions eased, all of Brisbane’s LGBTIQ sports teams have resumed their play.

Visit the Team Brisbane Sports website to find out more about them and how to join.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.