LGBTIQ publisher Gay Star News closes down

British LGBTIQ news outlet Gay Star News has sadly closed down.

The company has entered insolvency after seven years’ trading and around 20 staff have lost their jobs, the BBC reported.

Founders Tris Reid-Smith and Scott Nunn confirmed the news in an open letter, explaining the “problem has been entirely financial.”

“It has always been a tough business. This year, it got unexpectedly much tougher,” they wrote.

“Until the very end we had good reason to believe we would survive.

“We have fought through and won through so many times. We were incredibly close. But this one has broken us, and truly broken our hearts.”

Tris Reid-Smith and Scott Nunn founded Gay Star News in 2011 and launched in 2012. The pair thanked their “exceptional, dedicated, talented” team and thanked their advertisers.

“We’ve worked hard to empower, engage, unite, inform, inspire and entertain,” they wrote.

“We have solidly believed in the power of journalism. We’ve always believed in our community.”

Companies slammed for ‘rainbow washing’ brands for Pride Month

But they lashed companies who superficially “rainbow wash” their brands during Pride month but otherwise failed to back LGBTIQ causes.

“Brands which are wishing to ‘do’ LGBTI work are increasingly doing so in a tokenistic way,” they wrote.

“They have turned their logo rainbow colored for Pride week or month and – at best – made a small donation to an LGBTI good cause.

“Worse still, we have learned that some brands have done this while at the same time funding anti-LGBTI politicians to the tune of millions of dollars. Tokenism has reached a new low.”

Gay Star News is one of several LGBTIQ media brands to collapse in recent years.

In Australia, websites SameSame and Gay News Network closed down in 2017.

The Star Observer was saved by a new owner last month after entering voluntary administration in May.

