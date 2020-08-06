LGBTIQ protesters arrested for ‘offending religious feelings’ in Poland

Polish police have arrested three people over an LGBTIQ rights protest that saw a Jesus statue get a Pride flag makeover.

Police in capital city Warsaw announced three people had been detained after the demonstration.

Advertisements

Activists protesting against the government’s anti-LGBTIQ policies hung the flags off statues of Jesus Christ, astronomer Copernicus and the Mermaid of Warsaw.

The activists also gave the statues pink face masks emblazoned with an anarchic queer symbol.

Police accused two women and a man of “insulting religious feelings and desecrating” the monuments. Under the country’s “blasphemy” laws, the activists may face fines or up to two years jail if prosecutors pursue the case.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki slammed the activists for “desecrating” the statues in an “act of vandalism”.

After the protest, activist group Stop Bzdurom slammed Poland’s rampant homophobia in a statement.

They vowed to continue to campaign as long as Polish LGBTIQ people are “afraid to hold hands” and until “the last homophobic van disappears from our streets”.

“As long as the [rainbow] flag makes something worse and ‘inappropriate’, we solemnly promise to provoke,” the group delared.

“[We are] tired of the daily battle with the world. When the system wants us to jump into the darkness, together we fight it.

“This city is ours too. Keep fighting!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stop bzdurom! (@stopbzdurom) on Aug 1, 2020 at 6:24am PDT

Local governments declare a third of Poland ‘LGBT-free zones’

Poland’s president Andrzej Duda was re-elected in July after an extremely anti-LGBTIQ election campaign.

Duda vowed to prevent same-sex marriage, LGBT-inclusive education in schools and also ban adoption for same-sex couples.

Advertisements

Local authorities representing a third of the country also declared their jurisdictions “LGBT-free zones”.

They vowed to avoid actions seen as tolerant of the LGBTQ+ community, and block funding to NGOs promoting equality.

The European Union also slammed the homophobic pledges.

Last month, the EU rejected six Polish town’s requests for grant funding on the grounds they weren’t respecting “EU values and fundamental rights”.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.