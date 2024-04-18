LGBTIQ+ people with disability lead new advocacy project

Image: Our Voices Our Lives Our Way

LGBTIQ+ people living with disability now have access to a new digital advocacy resource to support themselves and others in their communities.

The Our Voices Our Lives Our Way (OVOLOW) project was co-designed by LGBTIQ+ people with disability and developed by LGBTIQ+ Health Australia (LHA) and the National Ethnic Disability Alliance (NEDA).

Emily Unity (they/them) is a member of the project advisory committee and embraced the opportunity to share their lived experience.

“I don’t get to choose between being queer or disabled or a person of colour. I’m all these things and so much more.

“Our lived experiences are so complex and can’t be broken down into bite-sized pieces,” Emily said.

By using storytelling and real-life experiences as a means of advocacy, the project seeks to increase visibility of LGBTIQ+ people with disability, providing vital community support and offering people a platform to share their stories to create positive change.

OVOLOW will gather stories from LGBTIQ+ people with disability, amplifying their lived experiences, knowledge, and advocacy to empower themselves and their communities.

‘ Advocacy must be rooted in intersectionality’

Emily played an active role in steering the strategic direction of the project, particularly in developing its video components, by drawing on their own lived experiences.

“Advocacy must be rooted in intersectionality – supporting and celebrating the complexity of human experiences,” they said.

“Without intersectionality, we risk only serving select parts of who we are, undermining the inclusivity that we seek to promote.

“To many people, advocacy can seem like an overwhelming and impossible task. But at the end of the day, advocates are just everyday people. We’ve often experienced a difficult journey, so we just want to make other people’s journeys a little easier.”

To find out more about the OVOLOW project, visit ourvoices.org.au or Instagram.

