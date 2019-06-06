LGBTIQ people wanted for Queensland domestic and family violence survey

We are looking for people from LGBTIQ communities to take part in a 12-15 minute survey exploring the issue of domestic and family violence in the LGBTIQ+ communities.

The survey is conducted by Enhance Research on behalf of the Queensland Government.

Your responses will be purely confidential and will be used for research purposes only.

Contact Enhance Research via email (surveys@enhanceresearch.com.au) or phone 07 3087 7900. www.enhanceresearch.com.au

To take part in the survey click here.

