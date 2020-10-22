LGBTIQ festival returning to Port Douglas in 2021

The Port Douglas Hot & Steamy Festival, north Queensland’s newest LGBTIQ event, will return in 2021 ahead of next year’s Mardi Gras.

The event was held for the first time in February this year. Now festival directors Nathan Clarke and Jason Penrose say advanced planning is underway for the next one.

They’ve locked in the date for February 19-21, two weeks before the 2021 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

“There’s no doubt that 2020 has been a very strange and difficult year for many people,” Clarke said.

“However, we are delighted to confirm that we are able to go ahead with the 2021 festival.

“In a time of some uncertainty, we can absolutely confirm that February in the tropics will bigger, bolder and sweatier than ever.

“We have a calendar of events that will showcase the best of Port Douglas and its surrounds.

On offer in 2021 will be a festival opening, a dance party, a sunset cruise, and a pool party.

“Of course, there’s also the opportunity to experience the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest, two incredible World Heritage Listed areas,” he said.

Next month tickets for the Port Douglas Hot & Steamy Festival will go on sale.

Douglas Shire Mayor Michael Kerr said the Council is a proud supporter of the festival.

“I’m ecstatic to see the Hot and Steamy Festival locked in for 2021,” he said.

“Not only does this LGBTQI+ event celebrate diversity and inclusivity, it also provides a vital economic lift for our region.”

Pride festivals going ahead across Queensland

Also in north Queensland, the Cairns Pride Festival is on again this week.

Organisers are holding a number of COVID-safe events across Cairns.

Next month, the Brisbane Pride Festival will proceed with the annual Fair Day celebrations in New Farm Park on November 28.

Brisbane Pride also announced their Pride Month calendar. It comprises a mix of virtual and in-person events next month in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

