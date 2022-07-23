LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club invites Brisbane and Gold Coast seniors

Arts company All The Queens Men has invited Brisbane and Gold Coast seniors to their upcoming LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club events.

The company first started the fabulous and free LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club in Melbourne in 2016. In 2018, they staged the glitzy Coming Back Out Ball in Melbourne, which was filmed and featured in a movie of the same name, now on Netflix.

Since then, All the Queens Men have taken the events to cities Australia-wide, including Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Producer Adelaide Rief explained each of the joyous and inclusive events is to help locals meet and socialise with each other.

Each one is an afternoon of entertainment and joy in the tradition of tea dances with “lots of socialising, toasts and speeches and opportunities to break out into dance,” she said.

Sadly, many lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and gender diverse elders feel they must “go back into the closet” to access aged care and social support services.

Many elderly people experience isolation and loneliness, but this is particularly acute for our LGBTIQ+ elders.

“Covid has made it challenging for our elders to get out and have social opportunities,” Rief said.

“Particularly those LGBTIQ+ elders who have either had challenging histories or have only recently come out in older age.

“We want to provide a really safe and welcoming space for them to feel valued and seen and celebrated.”

No dance experience is required, and light refreshments are provided.

LGBTIQ Elders Dance Club events on Brisbane and the Gold Coast

In Brisbane, the LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club are on the first Sunday of each month. The next events are on August 7, September 4, October 2.

The Dance Club events run from 2-4pm at Grange Community Hall at 187 Wilston Road, Newmarket. Bookings are welcome but not required.

And on the Gold Coast, the LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club also meets monthly at the Burleigh Heads RSL Hall at 8 Sixth Ave at Burleigh Heads.

On August 21, as part of the Coast’s Bleach Festival, a special edition of the Dance Club will feature special guests and performances.

Then in September, the LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club will meet on the Gold Coast on Saturday, September 17.

