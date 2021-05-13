LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club comes to Brisbane this Sunday

Following the success of Coming Back Out Brisbane at Brisbane Festival 2020, All The Queens Men return with the LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club Brisbane at the Tivoli this Sunday.

Fabulous, free social event

Tristan Meecham from All The Queens Men told QNews that all Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Gender Diverse, Intersex elders and their allies are invited to the fabulous, free social event.

“Brisbane, spread the word! Join superstars Brian Lucas, Chinta Woo-Allcock, Leah Shelton, and Lenine Bourke for your best Sunday this year – or maybe EVER!

“Learn new dances, and meet wonderful new people.

“LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club is a regular, safe, joyous and inclusive space for the whole community. No dance experience required!

“Come one, come all!”

The Coming Back Out Ball

Bec Reid and Tristan Meecham from All the Queens Men began the LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club in Melbourne in 2017. In 2018, All The Queens Men staged the inaugural Coming Back Out Ball famously featured in the movie of the same name.

Tristan and Bec launched the project after La Trobe University research found many people were concerned that accessing aged services, ‘means that they will need to straighten up again and return to the closet’.

Since then All The Queens Men have held the LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club in other cities around the country. In 2020, when community elders faced increased isolation during COVID-19 restrictions, Bec and Tristan organised regular online dance parties.

Tristan said, “Come and join us in this safe, joyous and inclusive space for the whole community. No dance experience or pre-registration required. Just come along on the day.”

Brisbane Festival in association with Queensland Council for LGBTI Health proudly present the LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club.

2 – 4 pm Sunday 16 May, The Tivoli, 52 Costin St, Fortitude Valley.

