National LGBTIQ conference bound for Cairns

A national LGBTIQ conference is heading to Queensland for the first time and draw hundreds of visitors to the Far North in February 2022.

Since 2018, national group The Equality Project has hosted their Better Together Conference.

Each conference brings together a a diverse range of queer advocates and advocacy groups to discuss LGBTIQ rights in Australia.

And in February 2022, the conference is heading to Cairns and Port Douglas.

Douglas Shire Council Mayor Michael Kerr said the event would boost the local economy as well as cultivate social and cultural change.

Kerr estimates about 400 delegates will attend events in Cairns and Port Douglas over five days.

He said the council would contribute $10,000 and provided the use of Port Douglas’ Sugar Wharf for the event.

“The flow-on benefits of having more people in town will be a welcome boost to local businesses,” Kerr said.

“Council is incredibly thankful to partner with event organisers to make this happen.”

Kerr said the event will also coincide with Port Douglas’ Hot & Steamy Festival.

The LGBTIQ festival launched 12 months ago and was held in February as a precursor to Mardi Gras.

Better Together national conference first held in 2018

The Equality Project’s Better Together conference was first held in Melbourne in 2018.

They want to provide a space for LGBTIQ people and organisations to work together, build bridges, and speak with a common voice, through a national conference called Better Together.

The conference has hosted panels on topics on health, discrimination, trans and gender diverse parents, to faith and religion, ethnic communities, refugees, disability rights and more.

Next year, the Equality Project will host the next Better Together conference in Adelaide in June 2021.

